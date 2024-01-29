Guwahati: On Monday, a youth belonging to Assam’s Sivasagar district was reportedly found dead in Andhra Pradesh.

The youth was found dead under mysterious conditions.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhinath Bhumij, a resident of Amguri in Sivasagar, Assam.

While the exact cause of the death is not known, the body of the youth was found on a railway track.

He along with three others were on their way to Bengaluru in search of work.

However, he was found dead on the tracks.

The police have begun an investigation regarding the incident.

Search for the other three persons has also begun to ascertain what exactly might have happened.

The police further are investigating all angles of the incident.