Sivasagar: To assess the reading ability of students in various schools across different grades, the Education minister Ranoj Pegu visited three schools in Sivasagar town and conducted different tests to assess students’ knowledge of the use of punctuation marks.

The minister is on his rounds as part of Gunotsav 2024.

During his visit to Bezbaruah School, the minister prompted students to read Assamese texts and stressed the importance of the usage of proper punctuation for developing reading skills and acquiring the proper concepts of each subject.

Moreover, Dr. Pegu inspected the construction of the new building at Sivasagar Government HS School and discussed the preparations for Gunotsav with the staff.

He also visited Sivasagar Government MV School, inaugurating the newly constructed additional classrooms.

The minister urged external evaluators to assess students’ performance sincerely, expressing hope for good results in the district, as seen in previous years.

Improvement for the students is purely on the basis of the kind of guidance they get every year and this evaluation exercise through Gunotsav gives an opportunity to see where Assam’s education development stands in comparison to previous years.

Steady progress is the real goal of this educational exercise.

Accompanying the minister was DC Sivasagar AV Yadav and IS, Sivasagar Devajyoti Gogoi.

Dr Pegu also visited the Tai Academi in Bokota Patsaku before heading to Dhemaji.

This year, 71,680 students from 1,263 schools in the district will undergo assessments conducted by external evaluators from various departments and educational institutions, including 12 VVIPs.