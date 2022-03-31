AIZAWL: Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday announced the creation of the Tlabung rural development block in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district bordering Bangladesh.

Addressing a rally in Tlabung town, the chief minister said a new rural development will be created as approved by the state cabinet to develop the region.

He said measures will be expedited with concerned departments to immediately functionalise the proposed RD block.

“We are planning to functionalize the new RD block within this year. More department offices will be set up as Tlabung is an important town and seaport, which lies near the international border,” the chief minister said.

Zoramthanga said that the Tlabung sub-division has been provided Rs 200 lakh under the Centre’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure.

He said that more financial assistance will be provided to the area.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) president also inducted 1,210 new voters from various parties into the party in Tlabung.

Tlabung has been a Congress stronghold for decades.

Zoramthanga urged the people of Tlabung to join the MNF party as many people in the central part of the country, northeast and even in Mizoram have renounced the grand old party.

He alleged that Congress had neglected the Tlabung area during its rules.

The chief minister was accompanied by rural development minister Lalruatkima, Lunglei High Powered Committee and MLA Lawmawma Tochhawng and local Congress MLA Nihar Kanti Chakma.

At present, there are 26 RB blocks in Mizoram- 5 in the Aizawl district, 4 each in Lunglei, Champhai and Lawngtlai districts, 3 in Mamit district and 2 each in Siaha, Kolasib and Serchhip districts.