Guwahati: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has issued a three-line whip for its legislators and made it mandatory for them to be present at the Rajya Sabha Biennial Election for the Council of States from Assam state.

In letters issued to the legislators, the AIUDF stated that the Indian National Congress (INC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), CPI(M) & Raijor Dol (RD) in the Assam Legislative Assembly have jointly fielded a candidate for the elections.

Stating this, the party directed all legislators to be present at the Assam Legislative Assembly campus Central Hall and cast the vote in favour of jointly fielded candidates only.

The members of the AIUDF are directed to show their ballot to the authorized agent of their party.

The party has also served the Three Line whip to each member personally.

It further added that the non-compliance of the Whip will draw disciplinary action as per the Indian Constitution and the constitution of All India United Democratic Front.

It may be mentioned that the AIUDF, Congress, Raijor Dal and CPIM have nominated Ripun Bora for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled today.