Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated the 73-year-old Machihan Sasa, the master craftsman of Longpi pottery in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, on being conferred the Padma Shri award in the Art category, specifically for Craft-Pottery-Black.

A Life Dedicated to Preserving Tradition

Machihan Sasa has dedicated five decades to preserving this ancient Manipuri traditional pottery which traces its roots back to the Neolithic period (10,000) BC).

Longpi pottery is a rare pottery form that uses black serpentine stone and brown clay without a wheel.

Sasa has not only created, marketed, and exhibited varieties of Longpi pottery products such as cooking pots, teacups, etc., but he has also infused new designs inspired by Manipuri folk art. His dedication to his craft has earned him the respect and admiration of his community.

More Than Just an Art Form

Sasa’s work is more than just about preserving an art form; it is also about creating a sustainable livelihood for the villagers of Ukhrul.

He has so far trained over 300 individuals in the art of Longpi pottery, which has helped to revive the art form and create a source of income for the villagers.