Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Sunday that the state government will allocate Rs 3 crore for the construction of a memorial dedicated to the Indian Army.

Addressing a function commemorating the 8th Armed Forces Veterans Day in Imphal, Singh, a former Border Security Forces player in Jalandhar, stated that a suitable location within Manipur is being sought for the memorial’s construction.

This initiative aims to honour the selfless service and sacrifice of Indian Army personnel who have tirelessly protected our nation, the CM said.

Singh assured that the memorial will be completed and ready for next year’s Armed Forces Veterans Day.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister bestowed felicitations upon distinguished and decorated veterans and Veer Naris, widows of fallen soldiers, as a token of gratitude for their invaluable contribution to the country.

To further mark the occasion, he hosted an “At Home Reception of Veterans and Veer Naris” on the eve of the day at the Chief Minister’s Lawn.