GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that “the era of insurgency in the state is history now”.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that decline in insurgency activities in the Northeast would facilitate in the development of the region.

“Insurgency was a big problem in entire Northeast. Insurgency hindered progress of the region,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister was speaking at the 70th Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council in Guwahati on Sunday.

Sarma also spoke on the measures adopted to resolve the inter-state border disputes among different states in the Northeast, including Assam.

“Processes have been initiated to reach for a permanent solution to Assam’s boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh,” CM Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister further said that fifty per cent of boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been resolved.

He called for collective efforts of governments of all the states of the Northeast to end the menace of boundary disputes.