Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle and transferred five IAS officers.

According to a notification issued by the Personnel (A) department, Rakesh Agarwal, Commissioner of Taxes, Assam and Excise Assam, and Managing Director of the Assam Tea Corporation, has been relieved from his role as Commissioner of Taxes, Assam.

Pallav Gopal Jha, who currently serves as the District Commissioner of Kamrup (M) and Project Director for the JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project (additional), has been transferred and appointed as the new Commissioner of Tax, Assam.

Additionally, he will take on the role of Project Director for the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program as an additional charge.

Jha will also retain his responsibilities as Project Director for the JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project.

Megha Nidhi Dahal, the Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Project Director of the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program, has been relieved from her duties as Project Director for the Assam Infrastructure Investment Programme.

In a separate move, Sumit Satawan, the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, has been transferred and appointed as the new District Commissioner of Kamrup (M).

Furthermore, Gayatri Devdas Hyalinge, previously serving as Joint Secretary in the Finance Department, has been transferred and appointed as the new District Commissioner of Lakhimpur.