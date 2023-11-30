GUWAHATI: Four persons have been arrested by the police in Guwahati city of Assam for their alleged involvement in Hawala transactions.

This was informed by Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Borah on Thursday (November 30).

The Guwahati CP said that the four persons have been arrested as part of the investigations into the hawala transactions conducted by the Assam police.

He informed that cash worth Rs 37,80,000 have been seized thus far.

While speaking to the media, the Guwahati CP informed that the raids conducted recently were a follow-up to the seizure made at a rental place in Athgaon area of the city on November 21.

The Guwahati police commissioner said, “On November 21, a raid was conducted at a rental residence in the Athgaon area after receiving relevant information about suspicious activities being carried out there. In the raids, a cash amount of Rs 1,69,70,000 was seized by the income tax department.”

“Post-seizure, we received specific input that at the same spot, there was another amount of money that had been fraudulently embezzled. In regard to this, we detained a person named Khairul Haque from Hajo and seized Rs 7,50,000 from his residence this morning. Based on the confessions of this person, we have apprehended three other individuals. They are the Sub-Inspector of the Bharalu Police Station, Mubarak Ali, a journalist named Tafique Uddin Ahmed, and another person. With this, a total of four persons have been apprehended and cash worth Rs 37,80,000 has been seized in connection with the hawala transactions. The probe is currently underway,” he added.