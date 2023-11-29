SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma has rubbished the reports and speculations about possibilities of him joining the BJP.

Dismissing the reports and speculations, former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma said that it’s an “old and long story”.

He said such reports and speculations has been around since 2014.

“I can be bold and frank; yes, there were meetings but that was long time back. In 2019-2020, I had a series of meetings, because they (BJP) wanted to have meetings at some senior ministers level in the run-up for the 2023 general election,” the former Meghalaya CM said.

“Party is never the target but the target is the people. Party is just the weapon. Party is the platform, collectively we utilise this strength to achieve the goal of serving the people and in building the state,” he added.