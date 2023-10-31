GUWAHATI: Guwahati – the biggest city of the Northeast and gateway to the region – “will de-congest once 6-lane 65-km-long ring road project gets completed”.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (October 31) while speaking at ceremony in Guwahati, where union minister Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore in Northeast.

The ring-road project that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma proposed on the occasion, will be constructed to extend the existing six-lane NH-37 that connects Khanapara with Jalukbari in Guwahati to the newly built bridge over River Brahmaputra near Kuruwa.

From that bridge a road should be constructed that will connect Khanapara in Guwahati via Narengi and Sonapur, said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“This project will cost around Rs 7000-8000 crore,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, union minister for roads transport and highways – Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a total of 26 National Highway (NH) projects in the Northeast with an investment of over Rs 17,500 crore on Tuesday (October 31) in Guwahati, Assam.

Union Minister of State for Roads Transport and Highways General Vijay Kumar Singh, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a host of state cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) officials, were also present on the occasion.

The Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Ledo project aims to enhance the interstate connectivity between eastern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, boost strategic presence, and promote trade and tourism in the region.

On the other hand, the Silchar to Lailapur section will connect Assam’s Barak Valley with Mizoram, thus fostering socio-economic growth. The NH-515 in Assam’s Dhemaji district will improve connectivity between North Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Moreover, the NH-137 will enhance connectivity in the Dima Hasao region in Assam and provide an alternate route to Western Manipur.

The Paikan to Guwahati airport section will facilitate the multi-modal logistics park at Jogighopa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

Additionally, the construction of new bridges will alleviate congestion and enhance trade, tourism and socio-economic progress in the entire region.