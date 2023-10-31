Guwahati: A 25-year-old youth was found dead at a rehabilitation centre located at Maligaon area in Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

The youth has been later identified as Mitra Taud, who hails from the Dhemaji district of Assam.

The incident was reported from ‘Saanvi Wellness Foundation’, a de-addiction counselling and rehabilitation centre.

The youth had been staying at the rehab centre for the past five months. His body was found in the common room of the rehab centre.

The police are yet to find out the exact reason for the death and they are investigating the matter.