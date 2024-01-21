GUWAHATI: MLA from Sivasagar constituency in Assam – Akhil Gogoi – came down heavily on the BJP government in the state, led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Slamming the BJP over the attacks on senior Congress leaders during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, by “BJP goons”, MLA Akhil Gogoi said that the ‘attacks’ have “exposed the fascist attitude of the BJP government”.

Akhil Gogoi further questioned Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the attacks on senior Congress leaders by “BJP goons”.

“What’s this Himanta Biswa Sarma? Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is undoubtedly been carried out in a democratic manner and no government has the right to restrict the freedom to safely move in the country,” said Akhil Gogoi.

The Assam MLA was referring to the alleged ‘attack’ by “BJP goons” on the vehicle of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday (January 21) at Jamugurihat area in Sonitpur district of Assam.

“I condemn the attack on the vehicle of Jairam Ramesh. This only exposes the fascist attitude of the BJP government,” said Akhil Gogoi.

It may be mentioned here that alleged attacks on senior Congress leaders have been reported from Sonitpur district of Assam, where the brother of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the Superintendent of Police (SP).

On Sunday (January 21), Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of “BJP goons”.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has reportedly sustained injuries in the attack.

On the other hand, vehicle of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was allegedly ‘attacked’ by activists of the BJP on Sunday (January 21) in Assam.

The Congress leader further said that the BJP workers “also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield” of the car he was travelling.

“They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) slogans,” he said.

The senior Congress leader accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of being behind the incident saying that it was his ‘doing’.