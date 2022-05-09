Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced death sentences for 42 persons in Assam after taking charge.

Speaking to the media, the Congress leader said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacting to the ULFA-I death sentence row claimed that only the court can order such a punishment. But, he forgot that even he order death sentences for 42 people in the state.”

Borah added that by saying so the CM has issued a warning to himself.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is the only CM in India to issue such an order which had claimed the life of 42 people”, he added.

Borah accused the Chief Minister of openly advocating and promoting police encounters in the state.

He further claimed that the CM should leave the death sentence matter to the court only.

On the other hand, speaking about the ULFA-I’s killing of two of its own cadres, he said, “Many years ago, Paresh Baruah had issued death sentences for me and Himanta Biswa Sarma claiming that we would be killed in public. However, we, fortunately, have been surviving.”

He further claimed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah have been playing the game of death separately but in a similar manner.

‘I would urge Paresh Baruah to stop the bloodshed and join the peace process as soon as possible”, he added/