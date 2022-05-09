Bokajan: Despite the regular crackdown on drug smuggling by Karbi Anglong police, persistent smuggling of drugs continues along the Assam-Nagaland border unabated.

The Karbi Anglong police foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of Heroin to Assam early Monday morning.

As per reports, the Karbi Anglong police based on specific information intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car in the 12 Mile area under Dillai Police Station along the Assam-Nagaland border.

After a thorough search of the vehicle, the police team recovered 152 soapboxes containing approximately two kilograms of heroin from the vehicle.

Police have estimated the value of the seized drugs to be over Rs 14 crore in the black market.

Police also arrested two occupants of the vehicle identified as Lanahmai Stephen Thingao (28) and Veipuh Prou (25) in connection. Both are residents of Manipur.

“Preliminary interrogation revealed that the seized consignment was bound to Guwahati from Imphal. Investigations are in a very initial stage and divulging more information would hamper the investigation process,” said Mwblik Brahma, OC of Bokajan police station.