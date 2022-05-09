Guwahati: A 45-year old woman named was allegedly murdered in Kokrajhar by four men who accused her of being a witch.

The victim has been identified as Anjali Murmu of Mohanpur village in the Kokrajhar district.

As per reports, the woman was suspected to be a witch by the four men and she was dragged out of her house by the four villagers.

They then assaulted her and took her to an unknown location.

Also Read: Assam: Passenger train collides with car in Dhemaji, one dead

After her husband came to know about the incident, he along with the village headman reported it to the police.

The police based on the report by her husband initiated an investigation and tracked down three of the accused.

The police immediately arrested them. They were identified as Sunil Mardi, Hopna Hembrom and Robinson Kiskuk.

Another person linked with the case, namely Sakel Hembrom is still missing but the operation to nab him is still on.

Also Read: Lesson for youths: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on ULFA-I ‘executing’ its own cadres

The culprit had told the police about the incident and based on their statement, the woman’s dead body was found hanging from a tree in the forest.