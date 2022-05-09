In a tragic incident, one person died and another sustained injuries after a passenger train collided with a car in Dhemaji district of Assam on Monday.

The accident has been reported from Bordoloni-Dhemaji section in Dhemaji district of Assam.

The train that was involved in the accident was Naharlagun-Tinsukia intercity express.

The accident took place when the train was on its way to Tinsukia in Assam from Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh.

The deceased person has been identified as Dimple Borgohain.

On the other hand, the injured person has been identified as Amravati Doley.

(More details awaited)