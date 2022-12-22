Guwahati: Guwahati, the gateway of the Northeast, has a high festive spirit for Christmas and is celebrated in full swing every year with a lot of fun and frolic.

The warmth and joy of Christmas are incomplete without the tempting Christmas dessert and the traditional cake which cannot be missed.

There are some famous bakeries in Guwahati which make some delicious desserts and are always choc-a-bloc with customers till the last minute.

Here are some popular bakeries which have made delicious cakes and desserts for Christmas 2022:

Shaikh Brothers

The oldest bakery in the Northeast and also one of the ancient bakeries in India, Shaikh Brothers, located in Guwahati’s Panbazar area was established in 1885. The bakery has varieties of confectionery items like fruit cake, snacks, bakarkhani and over 60 varieties of biscuits. As Christmas is arriving, the bakery will be preparing a bunch of confectionary items like plum cake, walnut cake, brownie and walnut brownie which you cannot miss to gorge happily in this festive season with your near and dear ones.

Diamond Bakery

Another popular and old bakery in the Panbazar area in Guwahati, Diamond Bakery was established in 1977. The bakery is well known for its confectionary items like butter cake, plum cake and black forest cake. During the time of Christmas, Diamond Bakery prepares a stunning variety of cakes which you must surely buy to usher in the spirit of Christmas.

The Eggs-o-Tic

With stunning decor and delicious confectionaries, Eggs-o-Tic, a popular bakery located in Guwahati’s Chenikuthi area has always been welcoming customers into its fold.

The bakery which was established in 1989 specializes in confectionery items like black forest pastries, chicken sandwiches, and patties. This year, Eggs-o-Tic will be preparing their special plum cake which you mustn’t miss having with your friends and family on Christmas.