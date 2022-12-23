Guwahati: The magic of new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all, and what is more important is to celebrate it in full swing!

Northeast India’s largest 5-star hotel, Radisson Blu Guwahati has set the festive vibe right with its Christmas 2022 and New Year’s celebrations.

This year, foodies and travellers can celebrate the holiday season with a Santastic Dinner at Café B-You on December 24 and a specially curated Christmas Brunch on December 25, said a statement.

Besides, guests will welcome New Year 2023 at Café B-You and The Great Kabab Factory with an extravagant New Year’s special dinner with House brands of two large spirits or two glasses of wine or four pints of beer per person with dinner package and revel in the luxurious ambience of Radisson Blu Guwahati on December 31 with a gala dinner and special live music, it said.

The 5-star hotel has packed its menu with its Highlights of the menu for Christmas and New Year are – Roast Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Chicken Shawarma, Honey Glazed Roast Pork, Cheese Station, Mexican Counter, Chat Station, Biryani Counter, Sumptuous Main Course and Yummy Desserts like Yule log, Plum Pudding, Stolen, Minced Pie etc.

The rate for the Christmas buffet is 2599+ Taxes per person and New Year’s Alcoholic dinner & brunch is Rs 3999 and taxes and Non-Alcoholic dinner & brunch is Rs 2599 and taxes.

Customers can make it a December to remember by celebrating the festive season with delicious food and craft cocktails at Radisson Blu Guwahati.

The restaurants at the hotel are exclusively decorated in festive colours, bringing alive the magic of Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023.