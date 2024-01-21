Written by: Dhirendra Deb Adhikari

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Catherine June Adhikari, the beloved wife of former UN Technical Advisor Anand Deb Adhikari and daughter-in-law of Assam.

Married to Anand Adhikari in the 1950s, Catherine June Adhikari, a foreign daughter, embraced Assam with warmth that touched the hearts of many. Her journey began in Assam and Shillong, where she resided for several years. Subsequently, after the establishment of the Ashok Paper Mill in Jogighopa, she settled there contributing significantly to the educational and socio-cultural development of the region.

Our aunt, as we fondly remember her, not only exhibited immense affection towards our family but also played a crucial role in keeping the family united. Her unwavering commitment to education was evident, and she wholeheartedly embraced the customs and cuisine of Assam.

Following the passing of Uncle Anand Adhikari in 1997, her dream of permanently residing in Assam faced challenges, and she later settled in Los Angeles, USA, with her children. Each of her three children achieved commendable education milestones.

Catherine June Adhikari, a pillar of strength, departed for her heavenly abode on January 13 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and siblings, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable contributions to education and socio-cultural development.

As we mourn the loss of our beloved aunt, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May her soul find eternal peace.