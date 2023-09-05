Guwahati: The Assam government’s ambitious ‘Amrit Briksha Andolan‘ to plant one crore saplings on September 17 to increase the forest cover of the state is in jeopardy due to the poor quality of saplings being supplied by the vendors.

Officials requesting anonymity said that several field reports have suggested that the saplings being supplied to the stocking points in Assam do not match the quality standards specified in the Special Conditions of Contract (SCC) signed between the vendors and the Assam Forest Department.

The SCC specifies that the polypot size of the seedlings must be a minimum of 6×4 inches. However, field reports have found that the polypot size of the seedlings is mostly 3×2 inches, the official said. This is significantly smaller than the required size, and it is likely to have a negative impact on the growth and survival of the seedlings.

In addition, the polypot material is often very thin and damaged. This can also damage the seedlings and make them more susceptible to disease.

According to officials, such seedlings are liable for rejection as per the contract conditions. The SCC states that the vendors will be liable for any seedlings that do not meet the specified quality standards. This means that the vendors could be required to replace the seedlings or refund the money to the Assam Forest Department.

Some Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) have already pointed out the poor quality of the polythene of the saplings. However, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) MK Yadav has not ordered to reject them.

Poor quality of saplings being supplied by the vendors.

“PCCF Yadav’s actions have put the entire campaign at risk. If the saplings are not of the required quality, they are unlikely to survive. This will be a waste of time and money, and it will also damage the reputation of the Assam Forest Department,” said an environmental activist.

This is a clear case of corruption and mismanagement, and he must be held accountable, he said.

“Non-rejection of such stocks may lead to overpayments to the vendors, and poor public perception. If the Assam Forest Department does not reject the seedlings that do not meet the quality standards, they will be overpaying the vendors. This is because the vendors will be paid for seedlings that are not of the required quality,” the activist added.

“In addition, the non-rejection of poor quality seedlings will give the public a negative perception of the Assam Forest Department. The public will see that the department is not upholding its standards, and this could discourage people from participating in tree planting programs,” he further said.

The ‘Amrit Briksha Andolan’ is a part of the government’s efforts to increase the forest cover of the state.