Guwahati: Assam’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), MK Yadav, has been accused of violating established procedures in the promotion of 209 forest staff.

Sources said that the matter was handled directly by Yadav without any paperwork or consultation with the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration and Vigilance).

“No file work was done. The APCCF (A&V) and the Establishment Branch were not involved. The matter was dealt with directly by the HoFF in a surreptitious manner,” the sources said.

The Assam forest department on August 29 promoted 18 Junior Assistants (Directorate level) to the post of Senior Assistant, and 191 Foresters-1 to the post of Deputy Rangers.

According to official sources, Vinay Gupta, who is the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF), Karbi Anglong, reportedly conducted the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) proceedings in secrecy without informing the APCCF (A&V). The report was also not routed through the proper official channel.

The DPC was supposed to be headed by the APCCF (A&V), but in this case, he was kept in the dark.

“The manner in which the promotions were granted in deviation of the established official procedure indicates corruption and lack of fair play in these promotions,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

IFS officer Vinay Gupta, who was posted as APCCF (A&V), was transferred as Additional Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Department, Karbi Anglong, on July 14, 2023. He handed over the charge of APCCF (A&V) on July 17, 2023.

According to the official, the DPC was conducted by Gupta on August 7, 2023, after 20 days of handing over the charge of APCCF (A&V).

The official said that this was done in active connivance with PCCF MK Yadav.

PCCF MK Yadav has not responded to the allegations. An email sent to the official HoFF email address has not received a response. Northeast Now will update the story when he responds.