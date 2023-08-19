Guwahati: A youth from Namrup in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district allegedly jumped into the Burhi Dihing River on Saturday.

As per reports, the youth who jumped into the river from the Khamtighat bridge is now missing,

He has been identified as Kanak Gogoi of Namrup’s Ghilaguri.

Rescue teams have been deployed to trace the youth but it has been suspected that he may have died.

However, operations to trace him are on.

As per reports, the youth has left a suicide note naming a girl and indicating that he chose the extreme step because of relationship-related issues.

Further details is awaited.