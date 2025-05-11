Guwahati: An ecotourism development project proposed for Meghalaya’s Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary has drawn strong opposition from a youth organisation, which warns of potential harm to the delicate ecosystem.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) submitted a letter on May 6 to the State’s Additional Director General of Forests (Wildlife) and the Director of Wildlife Preservation, urging them to scrap the planned project within and around the 29 sq. km sanctuary in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The HYC’s stance makes it the second group to contest the Rs 23.7 crore initiative. Previously, Shillong-based environmental group Green-Tech Foundation (GTF) had petitioned State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh against the proposed infrastructure development.

Awarded to the Eco-Development Society of Meghalaya recently, the project includes the construction of tourist accommodations, glass skywalks, a water sports arena, and other tourist facilities.

“The sanctuary provides critical habitat for a diverse array of animals, birds, reptiles, insects, and plants. Introducing tourism activities will inevitably disrupt the fragile ecology of this protected area,” asserted HYC president Roykupar Synrem.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He further argued that tourism-related projects should be prohibited within and near protected zones.

GTF Chairman H.B.N. Nonglang told reporters in April that Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary’s small size makes it unsuitable for infrastructure projects and highlighted its successful management with minimal human interference.

“Instead of this infrastructure project, the government should allocate funds to develop the communities surrounding the sanctuary, ensuring enhanced livelihoods and employment opportunities,” he suggested.

Established in 1981, the sanctuary boasts over 400 bird species, including the endangered rufous-necked hornbill. A 2021 Management Effectiveness Evaluation report identified Nongkhyllem as the best-protected area in the northeast.