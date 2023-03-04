Guwahati: A woman has been arrested on charges of impersonation for appearing in the HSLC examination at school in Assam’s Dhemaji district instead of her mother-in-law.

Dhemaji police arrested Iteshwari Pegu for impersonating her mother-in-law Jabrani Chandy and writing the exam at a centre at Jiyadhal Higher Secondary School in Dhemaji on Friday.

Police said Iteshwari Pegu was booked for impersonation and forgery of documents to write the exam.

Jabrani Chandy allegedly got someone else to sit for the exam on her behalf, it turns out that the impersonator was her daughter-in-law, said a police official.

The woman was arrested based on the complaint filed by the in-charge of Jiyadhal Higher Secondary School exam centre.

“A case has been registered based on the complaint. Further investigation is underway,” said a police official.