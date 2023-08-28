Guwahati: A wild elephant was electrocuted to death after coming into contact with a high-voltage electricity line in Assam’s Udalguri district on Monday morning.

The incident took place near the India-Bhutan border in Hatigarh.

The elephant had wandered out of the forest area in search of food.

This is the fourth elephant to be electrocuted in Assam in the past month.

Three elephants were killed after coming into contact with high-voltage electricity lines on the outskirts of Guwahati earlier this month.

The forest department has initiated an investigation into the death of the jumbo.