Guwahati: Web strategist Kaveri Bharali became the first woman from Assam to feature on New York’s Times Square Nasdaq Board.

Kaveri and her team working at Awesome Motive, Inc, a tech firm based out of the USA were inducted on the NASDAQ board on April 1 and April 2 at Times Square in New York City.

Kaveri and her team managed to make it to Nasdaq Boar for brilliant performance in helping to shape the web for billions of people around the globe.

Kaveri hails from Guwahati and she is also a content analyst and a freelance writer, who contributes to a number of WordPress blogs.

She said that this recognition has paid off the hard work of her team. The team’s outstanding performance had not gone unnoticed, and their presence on the NASDAQ board is a testament to their significant achievement.

“I have been associated with a bootstrapped company based out of the US since 2019. At that time, we had only five people from India and a total of about 25 people from different countries. All employees of the company are working on a completely remote basis from around the world. So I had the flexibility to work remotely for them, even when working from home wasn’t what it is today,” Kaveri told news website G Plus.

She said the company has grown to over 200 employees and is spread across 125 countries worldwide.

“Over time, our company has grown to 200+ employees, and we are spread across more than 125 countries around the world. Last week, we achieved the 25 million+ user base milestone. Our presence on NASDAQ serves as a testament to this accomplishment,” Kaveri added.

The NASDAQ board in Times Square, New York is considered a prestigious platform for showcasing extraordinary achievements.