Barely a couple of days after it was reported that Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain filed a divorce petition at a family court in Guwahati, the pugilist, on Sunday, issued a clarification.

Lovlina Borgohain has now claimed that she was never married and therefore it would be wrong to state that a divorce petition has been filed.

In a video clarification, Lovlina Borgohain appealed all to put a rest to speculation in regards to her alleged divorce petition.

Lovlina Borgohain clarified that although she was in a relationship with Nabanit Goswami, the couple broke-up 4 months before the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old spoke that the couple had never lived like husband and wife and later broke up.

She was even seen breaking down and saying that the media published the story in a ‘miscalculated’ way.

She won bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 in the women’s welterweight event, becoming only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.

Lovelina is the first female athlete and the second boxer from Assam to represent the state in the Olympics.

In 2020, she became the sixth person from Assam to receive Arjuna Award.

Lovelina has been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of police by Assam government.

She also received Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by the Government of India.

She was also awarded the Assam Sourav Award.

He has recently been selected for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.