Guwahati: Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain has reportedly filed a divorce petition against her husband in a family court in Guwahati.

Boxer Lovlina filed the divorce petition against her husband Nabanit Goswami in the Kamrup (M) family court.

24-year-old Assam girl Lovlina married to Nabanit Goswami of Jorhat in 2018 following her longtime relationship with him.

The reason behind the divorce is not known yet.

She won bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 in the women’s welterweight event, becoming only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.

Lovelina is the first female athlete and the second boxer from Assam to represent the state in the Olympics.

In 2020, she became the sixth person from Assam to receive Arjuna Award.

Lovelina has been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of police by Assam government.

She also received Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by the Government of India.

She was also awarded the Assam Sourav Award.

He has recently been selected for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.