The Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam has requested the schools in Guwahati and nearby areas to reschedule internal exams for all students.

The Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam has issued an advisory in this regard.

The advisory was issued following water logging, power cuts and lack of adequate transportation in flood affected areas of Guwahati over the past few days.

“In view of various areas still waterlogged and many children having faced problems of electricity, communication etc in last few days educational institutions (govt/pvt) have been requested to reschedule their internal exams for all students, if scheduled,” the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam stated in a statement on Sunday.

“Or, at least think of rescheduling it for students from still flooded areas,” Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam added.

Moreover, the Kamrup-Metro district disaster management authority (DDMA) in Assam has requested the “inspector of schools (IS) to issue instructions officially soon to this effect”.

Guwahati under the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam has been one of the worst affected areas in the state due to floods.

Many areas in Guwahati are still reeling under flood waters and water logging throwing normal life out of gear.