GUWAHATI: Troopers of the Indian Army have rescued over 3000 flood affected people in Assam thus far as part of its flood relief operations.

The army troopers have been carrying out flood relief operations in Hojai, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Tamulpur and Kamrup of Assam.

The army has deployed as many as eleven composite columns at various locations of Assam for flood relief operations.

“As heavy rains continued to lash the various parts of Assam, rivers rising above dangerous levels causing floods and inundation across rural and urban areas, the men in uniform provide helping hand,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

The statement added: “Indian Army, always in the service for the Nation and its people, is wholeheartedly involved in the rescue and relief operations …in Assam.”

“In the intense and difficult rescue operations in extreme conditions around 3000 stranded locals have been brought to safety,” the Indian Army further informed.

“During the flood rescue operations in Hojai, when rescue columns arrived at the site, they found entire habitation completely submerged,” Army stated.

“Since then, they are continuously carrying out rescue tasks on a war footing in worst affected areas of Radha Nagar, Komarkata, Doboka and Hojai Circle of Hojai district, Assam, thereby saving thousands of lives including children, women and elderly people,” the statement added.

It stated: “Kamrup Rural district had a different story to tell where the Indian Army swiftly responded to a distress call and rescued 136 locals from Kalajal village. Simultaneously operations continued in the village of Katalmora of Nalbari district where 36 locals were rescued.”

Flood situation in Assam has turned more severe with the death toll increasing to 62 with eight new deaths being reported on Saturday.

As per the latest damage report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 32 districts in the state including 118 revenue circles have been affected by the ongoing flood.

Crops area affected stands at 66455.82 hectares.

The ASDMA stated that 8 human lives were lost in the last 24 hours and the total number of human lives lost stand at 62 human lives (51 in Flood & 11 in Landslide).

As of Saturday, 514 relief camps and 302 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas.