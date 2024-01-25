Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell arrested a village head in Kumarpata Village of Rangia in Kamrup, Assam on Thursday.

The Vigilance Cell apprehended Manwar Islam for allegedly accepting a hefty bribe of Rs 300,000.

He is accused of facilitating a change in land category for the bribe.

Sources revealed that Islam demanded and accepted the staggering sum from an individual seeking to modify their land classification.

This comes barely weeks after the Vigilance Cell conducted an extensive raid on the residence of Shahadat Ali, the principal of Hamidabad College in Satsia, Dhubri district, on January 3.

Ali has been under suspicion for involvement in an alleged embezzlement of cash and incriminating documents in the southern bank of Dhubri.

The raid resulted in the seizure of incriminating college records from his residence.

The principal is suspected of multiple instances of financial irregularities.