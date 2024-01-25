Guwahati: Assam’s rich tapestry of political history gained a new thread today with the release of the first volume of “Political History of Assam,” edited by renowned historian Dr. Rajen Saikia.

The launch ceremony, held at Dispur, drew prominent figures from Assam‘s political and academic landscape.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, gracing the occasion as the chief guest, lauded the work for capturing the crucial period of 1947-1971.

He commended the first volume for shedding light on the formative years of post-independence Assam, highlighting events that shaped the state’s socio-economic fabric.

Sarma also praised the book’s inclusion of events from ancient Kamrup to the freedom movement, deeming it invaluable for readers unfamiliar with Assam’s history.

Dr. Sarma emphasized the importance of factuality and objectivity in historical narratives. He urged historians to resist the temptation of projecting present-day perspectives onto past events and encouraged a balanced representation of figures like Kamrup King Prithu, whose resistance against Muhammad Bakhtiyar Khalji deserves wider recognition.

The Chief Minister revealed the state government’s plans to publish two further volumes, covering the periods 1972-2001 and 2002-2020.

This comprehensive approach promises to weave a detailed and nuanced tapestry of Assam’s political evolution, enriching the understanding of the state’s past, present, and future.