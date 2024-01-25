Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah and four other senior leaders of the party have been summoned by Jorhat Police on Thursday over allegations of violating the approved route and inciting disruptions in Jorhat town during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 18.

Apart from Boraa, four other leaders against whom the summons was served are: APCC working president Rana Goswami, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) chief organiser KB Byju, Jorhat District Congress Committee (JDCC) president Putul Buragohain and JDCC general secretary Abhijit Phukan.

Putul Buragohain and Abhijit Phukan have been asked to appear before the Jorhat Sadar Police Station on January 27, while Bhupen Kumar Bora, Rana Goswami, KB Byju have been asked to appear on January 31 at 11 am.

Bhupen Kumar Borah, KB Nyju and Rana Goswami have been asked to appear before the Jorhat Police Station at 11 am on January 31 failing which they would be liable for arrest under Section 41A(30 and 4 of CrPC.

The case, registered in response to incidents during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passing through Jorhat town, involved allegations of provocation and damage to public property.

The summons which was issued by IS Hirak Jyoti Changmai stated, “In exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 41 A of CrPC, I hereby inform you that during the investigation of Jorhat PS case number 20/2024 under section 120(B)/115(II)/143/147/188/283/323/353 of IPC read with section 3 of PDPP Act registered at Jorhat police station revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, about the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before the investigation officer on January 31, at Jorhat police station at 11 am.”

An FIR was registered against the Congress leaders for allegedly deviating from its permitted route inside Jorhat town on January 18.

The march took a different turn from AT Road to Nehru Park via Garh Ali in the town instead of going towards KB Road as permitted, and it led to a “chaotic situation” in the town.

“Some people fell due to the sudden rush of people and a stampede-like situation was created. A suo motu FIR has been registered at Jorhat Sadar Police Station against the Yatra and its chief organiser,” police said.

The FIR mentioned that the Yatra did not follow the district administration’s norms and it violated road safety norms.

Reacting to the summons, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that the is a ploy to create unnecessary obstacles to the party during elections.

“If we had committed any mistake, they should inform us and resist us. But there was no police manning the traffic diversion at the PWD point. They were proceeding with us to the destination. The BJP is scared of the Yatra’s success and now wants to sabotage it,” Saikia added.

The Assam leg of the march concluded on Thursday which travelled 833 km in 17 districts.