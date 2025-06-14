Applications are invited for recruitment of 24 vacant posts or career in Oil India Duliajan Assam.

Oil India Limited Duliajan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Geologist on contract.

Name of post : Geologist

No. of posts : 24

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Post graduation in Geology or Applied Geology of minimum 02 (two) years duration from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Must have minimum 01 (One) year experience in Exploration and Production (E&P) Sector specially in Drilling Operation activities in NE region

Emoluments : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 24 years, Upper age limit: 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30th June 2025. The venue is in OIL Human Resources Office, 5th Floor, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals while reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government

Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s) and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections,

if applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and

Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable.

g) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working

in any organization.

h) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as

mentioned above

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here