North Lakhimpur: The Lakhimpur district unit of the Indian National Congress took out a protest rally in North Lakhimpur for assaulting the president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Bhupen Borah by a BJP worker in Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The protest was also carried out for the removing and destroying the part flags and banners of alleged Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra allegedly by BJP workers in North Lakhimpur on January 19 as well as an attack on its senior party leader Jai Ram Ramesh.

The protest rally led by Lakhimpur district president Gagan Bora and ex-MLA Ghana Buragohain, Mahila Congress leader Hafeeza Begum, Youth Congress leader Mausam Lahan along with other party workers were prevented from moving in front of the party office Rajeev Bhawan by police in North Lakhimpur.

The protesters sat on the spot behind the police barricade and demonstrated against state intervention against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam and the attacks on its workers and leaders.