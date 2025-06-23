Guwahati: Acclaimed Assamese filmmaker Rima Das has been honored with the Best Director award for her film “Village Rockstars 2” at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

“Thrilled to receive the Best Director award at the New York Indian Film Festival! Congratulations to all the other wonderful winners,” Das shared in a social media post following her win.

“Village Rockstars 2,” a production by Flying River Films in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia and Bad Rabbit Pictures Co. Ltd, features Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das in pivotal roles.

The film is set in a scenic Assamese village and tells the story of a teenage girl navigating rural life while passionately pursuing music. It chronicles her journey of self-discovery and resilience through unexpected circumstances.

A two-time National Award-winning filmmaker, Rima Das is renowned for her indigenous and realistic storytelling.

Her films often explore complex relationships, the search for purpose, coming-of-age narratives, and life intertwined with nature.

Other Key Winners at NYIFF:

The Best Film prize went to Vipin Radhakrishnan’s “Angammal,” a poignant story set in a Tamil Nadu village about a man struggling to accept his blouseless mother’s traditional attire, leading to complications before his in-laws visit.

The New York Women in Film & Television Excellence in Directing Award was presented to Shonali Bose for “A Fly on the Wall.”

Aranya Sahay’s “Humans In The Loop” won Best Debut Film, a movie that follows Nehma, a girl who returns to her village in Jharkhand after her divorce and finds work as a data labeler in an AI data center.

Best Screenplay was awarded to Subhadra Mahaja for “Second Chance.” Nawazuddin Siddiqui scooped Best Actor for his portrayal of Adnan Baig in “I’m Not An Actor,” while Sharmila Tagore won Best Actress for her character, Mrs. Sen, in “The Ancient.”

The Best Feature Documentary prize was scored by “A Fly on the Wall,” directed by Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar, a powerful documentary about Chika Kapadia’s final days as he chooses physician-assisted suicide.

Adding to this prize list, Best Short Documentary went to “An Arrested Moment,” directed by Dev Benega, and “Thursday Special,” directed by Varun Tandon, received a Best Short Narrative award.