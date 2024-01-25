Guwahati: A minor girl was reportedly gang-raped in Guwahati, Assam for several days.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Chandrapur area of Guwahati, Assam.

The girl was abducted from near the Chandrapur area by the accused.

The three men then allegedly raped the minor for four days before the police traced them.

The accused were identified as Dipankar Roy and Nilu Malo, both residents of Chandrapur’s Govardhan Paschim Mayong.

Another accused, Sanjay Barman is now reported to be absconding.

The police have launched a probe to trace the accused.

The minor on the other hand has been rescued and is being given all the needed medical attention.