Guwahati: A sudden landslide claimed the lives of six labourers and critically injured four others in Merapani on thr Assam-Nagaland border.

The deceased miners, identified as Majibur Ali, Kamal Chetry, and Bishal Thapa, hailed from Sonapur in Assam’s Golaghat district.

Police are awaiting confirmation of the remaining victims’ identities.

Reports indicate that all six fatalities and four injured were engaged in mining activities when the landslide swept through the Risayan-based coal mine, employing over 10 laborers.

The injured received immediate medical attention at a Dimapur hospital in Nagaland.

The cause of the landslide is unknown, and further details are expected to emerge soon.

The police are investigating the incident and cause of the landslide.