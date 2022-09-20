Guwahati: Two minor girls, who were out for fishing in a pond, have drowned in Assam’s Darang district, officials said.

The incident took place on Monday in the Simamuria Bhakatpara area in the Darang district.

The deceased minors have been identified as Silsina Marak and Martina Marak.

A senior police officer said, two minor girls went for fishing in a pond near their house.

When they had not returned for a long time, the families went in the search of them.

They first thought that both girls may have been kidnapped but later it was suspected they might have drowned.

Upon searching, the bodies were recovered from the pond.

Police said, the girls probably slipped and were engulfed by the pond waters.

The girls were rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared them dead. The bodies were later sent for a post-mortem.

In a similar incident, two youth lost their lives after they were drowned in the pond waters in the Jogighopa area in Assam’s Bongaigaon district last month.