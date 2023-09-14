Guwahati: Two persons were reportedly arrested from Rangia in Kamrup, Assam with almost 9 kilograms of suspected opium worth Rs 45 lakh.

A source said that the two were arrested based on specific inputs about their involvement in contraband smuggling.

The two were arrested during the operation from the market area in Rangia.

The accused were identified as Rajiv Ali from Bangaon and Noor Islam from Ghograpar.

The police further said that the approximate weight of the seized opium is 9.2 kilograms. On further verifying, the price was found to be around Rs 45 lakh in the international market.

Opium is a narcotic substance and it is used widely used as a recreational drug, and it is also the raw material for heroin and other opioids.

Opium is often smoked or injected by recreational drug users but this comes with a risk of being to addictive as well as health risks.