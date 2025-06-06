UPSC CSE Prelims result 2025
It is important to note that the prelims serve only as a screening test—the marks obtained will not be counted in the final merit list.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2025 results soon.

Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official website: upsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Exam was conducted nationwide on Sunday, May 25, 2025, and included two objective-type papers (MCQs), each lasting two hours and carrying 200 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every wrong answer.

This year’s recruitment aims to fill 979 vacancies, including:

38 posts under the Benchmark Disability category
12 for blindness or low vision
7 for deaf or hard of hearing
10 for locomotor disabilities
9 for multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness
The recruitment process covers top services like the IAS, IPS, and IFS.

How to Check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025:

Visit upsc.gov.in
Click on the link for CSE Prelims Result 2025
Log in with your credentials
View and download your result
Take a printout for future use

Stay tuned to the official website and trusted updates for the direct link and latest announcements.

 