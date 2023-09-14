GUWAHATI: Researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) in Assam have developed innovative technologies for sustainable and efficient utilization of tea waste from the tea industry.

In line with the scope of the waste-to-wealth mission (W2W) of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) of India, this research leverages a key regional resource to promote a more sustainable and diversified economy in the northeastern states.

This research has been carried out by Somnath Chanda, Prangan Duarah, and Banhisikha Debnath as a part of their PhD thesis work in the Centre for The Environment of IIT Guwahati.

The research team led by Prof Mihir Kumar Purkait, Department of Chemical Engineering, IITG, has carried out cutting-edge research on the diversified application of tea factory waste to various pharmaceutical and foods products as an output of Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowships of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE).

These carbonaceous pharmaceutical materials form the basis for a broad spectrum of application-based commodities.

The range of innovative value-added products developed in their laboratory at IIT-G include low-cost antioxidant-rich supplements which are designed to provide an affordable healthier lifestyle option by harnessing green tea’s potential properties and organic preservatives developed from the green tea have redefined food preservation by extending the shelf life of vegetable and fruit juices for up to one year, effectively reducing waste and ensuring long-lasting freshness.

The research team has filed multiple patents based on these developments. These include technologies related to catechins from green tea leaves are used to create organic preservatives, extending the shelf life of fresh fruit juices and spent tea leaves are processed into pharmaceutical-grade super-activated carbon in addition to catechin powder is formulated for capsule preparation, with lightweight carbonaceous material added for catechin stabilization

“The convenience and health benefits of catechin-based capsules open a promising avenue, offering users access to the advantages of catechins without the necessity of multiple cups of green tea. This caters to the increasing demand for antioxidant-rich supplements in our daily routines,” said Prof Mihir Kumar Purkait, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

“The lignin-rich spent tea leaves are transformed into activated carbon through a specialized reactor. This involves a dual-step procedure: first, carbonization, which converts lingo-cellulosic biomass into a carbon-rich matrix; then, activation, which creates a porous structure, enhancing adsorption properties for a wide range of applications that include food-grade activated carbon as an alternative to synthetic food colourant to impart blackish, hues, naturally based mild abrasive material in toiletries such as toothpaste and body washes, low density and light weight pharma-grade and chemically inert carbon as a pharmaceutical ingredient in solid-dosage forms as diluents and non-selective adsorptive properties of microporous carbon used in anti-pollution masks and as a deodorant in socks, v) used in packaging to prevent moisture assisted degradation or spoilages etc,” Prof Purkait added.

The commercial potential of these products is substantial. For instance, the demand for catechin-based health supplements and organic preservatives is on the rise among health-conscious consumers and food processing companies.

The immediate plans for the project involve advancing towards the advanced Pilot stage (TRL-7) leading to the imminent Transfer of Technology (ToT) phase to potential industry partners.

These value-added products not only enhance the economic viability of tea cultivation but also encourage sustainable practices by reducing waste and promoting resource efficiency.