Assam Career NIT Silchar Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for a WB-DSTBT funded sponsored project sanctioned to Nephrocare India Pvt Ltd entitled “Design and development of low-cost hemodialysis machine with remote monitoring facility” in 2025. The vision of NIT Silchar is establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner. The mission of NIT Silchar is to train and transform young men and women into responsible thinking engineers, technologists and scientists, to motivate them to attain professional excellence and to inspire them to proactively engage themselves for the betterment of the society.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.E/M. Tech/ or, B.E./B tech (with GATE/ NET qualifying score) or, equivalent qualification holder with first class in aggregate, in electrical science streams like Electrical Engg./Electronics Engg./ Electronics & communication engg./Computer science and engg./ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/Telecommunication engg./ Mechatronics Engg./ Robotics Engg., etc.

Fellowship : INR 25,000/- per month consolidated amount for two years. INR 30,000/- per month (SRF) in the 3rd year

How to apply :

Applicants may send the soft copy of the duly filled application form (given below) along with C.V., soft copy of all supporting documents to the Investigator.

They should send it through the email [email protected], [email protected]

The subject line should be“Application for the post of JRF under the WBDSTBT”

Last date for submission of applications is 25.06.2025

Interview date and mode (online/offline) will be notified in due course of time through email

Employed candidates are to submit no objection certificate.

The no-objection certificate should be from his /her employer.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here