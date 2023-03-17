Guwahati: The Biswanath police in Assam have seized 21 cattle from a truck suspected to have been used by smugglers.

Acting on a tip-off, a check post was set up and the police apprehended the driver and handyman of the truck which was illegally transporting the cattle heads. The truck was moving towards Darrang from Lakhimpur via Biswanath, said a source.

The truck, bearing registration number AS-25-CC 9678, was carrying the cattle from Lakhimpur.

The driver and helper have been identified as Sahadat Sahani and Ricky Ahmed, both from Sipajhar in Darrang, Assam.

It is reported that the cattle were being transported to other states.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.