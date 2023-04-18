DIPHU: At least two persons have been arrested by the police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam for possessing heroin on Tuesday (April 18).

Heroin worth Rs 3 crore were recovered and seized from the possession of the two arrested person.

The two persons were arrested, and the heroin consignment was seized after searching a vehicle by the Assam police and CRPF personnel.

The search of the vehicle was conducted at a check point at Khakrajan area in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The vehicle came to Assam from Dimpaur in Nagaland.

The vehicle was intercepted by the Assam police in Karbi Anglong district at around 9 in the morning on Tuesday (April 18).

The heroin consignment was packed in as many as 54 soap cases, which were kept inside a secret chamber of the dashboard of the vehicle.

The seized heroin consignment weighing 687.26 gms.

The two arrested persons were the driver and helper of the vehicle.

Both the arrested persons hail from Barpeta district in Assam.