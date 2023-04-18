GUWAHATI: Over 100 surrendered militants in Assam, on Tuesday (April 18), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As many as 110 surrendered militants joined the ruling BJP at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The 110 former militants, who joined the BJP in Assam, were previously cadres of the NDFB faction led by Nabin Chandra Bodo.

The former NDFB militants joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leader and chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang.

The KAAC chief welcomed the former militants into the folds of the Assam BJP.

He said that the former militants joining the BJP also strengthen the party’s hold in West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts of Assam.

“Those who joined will further strengthen the party,” said senior BJP leader and KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang.

Lok Sabha MP Horensing Bey and Diphu MLA Bidyaisng Engleng were also present at the joining ceremony held at the BJP office in Diphu, Assam.