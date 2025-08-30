Guwahati: Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organization in Northeast India, mourned the sudden loss of K9 Emy, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois from its K9 Sniffer Dog Unit, who died of cardiac arrest around last midnight.

Emy’s unwavering service at Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was pivotal in safeguarding its rich biodiversity, including tigers and rhinos, from poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

“We are deeply saddened to share the loss of K9 Emy, our seven-year-old Belgian Malinois from Aaranyak’s K9 Sniffer Dog Unit. She passed away around midnight due to a cardiac arrest.

K9 Emy’s dedicated service in protecting wildlife at Manas National Park will always be remembered with gratitude. She had earlier served at Burapahar Range of Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, playing a vital role in supporting authorities to safeguard wildlife defeating designs of wildlife criminals.

Since joining Aaranyak’s K9 unit, established in 2011 with support from the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation and NABU-Germany, Emy excelled in tracking poachers and detecting contraband.

At Manas, her keen senses aided forest guards in thwarting wildlife crime, contributing to the park’s recovery from past conflicts.

Emy also served at Kaziranga’s Burapahar Range and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, assisting in operations that led to poacher arrests and reduced illegal activities.

Aaranyak, founded in 1989 by Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, has leveraged its K9 unit to bolster conservation across Assam, with Emy’s efforts complementing initiatives like community outreach and anti-poaching training.

Social media tributes from conservationists highlighted her “braveheart” legacy. Emy’s passing leaves a void, but her contributions at Manas and beyond underscore the critical role of K9 units in protecting India’s natural heritage.