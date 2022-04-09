Pathsala: A container truck was seized by the police near Bhawanipur with a massive consignment of suspected ganja sealed in a hidden compartment.

As per the police the seized truck was intercepted based on secret information.

The six-wheeler container truck bearing registration DN-09-U- 9048 was coming from Meghalaya and was intercepted at the highway near Bhawanipur Outpost. in the district.

On searching the truck the police found that the truckbed was empty but on thorough search, a concealed compartment was found in the cabin of the truck.

On searching the chamber the police found a huge quantity of ganja.

The police following the recovery apprehended the occupants of the truck mainly, Samim Ansari and Pramod Kumar Yadav. B

Both of them are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The occupants said that the said ganja was loaded from Barapani (Umiam) in Meghalaya and was supposed to be delivered in Bihar.

An investigation along with other legal proceedings have been initiated.