Guwahati: Assam’s first chief minister Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi’s granddaughter Ashima Bordoloi resigned from the Congress party on Saturday.

48-year-old Bordoloi, who unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Assembly polls from the East Guwahati constituency, said that she has quit the party with deep sorrow.

“The Congress party has used the title ‘Bordoloi’ but they have not given the actual respect to them,” she said.

Bordoloi is the daughter of 2-time Congress MLA and former minister Captain Robin Bordoloi.

She alleged that the Congress party did not help her during the assembly election.

“The party doesn’t pay recognition to the party members. The party doesn’t pay any respect to the members if they don’t get money,” Bordoloi claimed.

“Congress failed to identify the people who worked for the party,” she added.

Bordoloi, a former councilor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), served as the Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.